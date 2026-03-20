Lake Dallas temporarily moves residents after ‘utility-related’ house explosion

Some Lake Dallas residents were asked to relocate while the City investigates the cause of a house explosion that occurred Thursday evening and left one person injured.

According to a press release from the City Friday afternoon, the incident is considered utility-related, so it was best for nearby residents to temporarily relocate while emergency crews and utility partners work to resolve the issue at the scene.

The City believes a majority of the impacted residents will be able to return to their homes later Friday evening, however, Atmos Energy will be making hotel accommodations for residents that cannot return so soon.

Atmos Energy expects service will be out at some residences for several days due to necessary repairs.

Lake Dallas encouraged residents that were asked to relocate to call Atmos Energy at 866-322-8667 and provide their name and contact information for assistance.

However, The City said any lodging assistance must be done in-person at City Hall.

According to the press release, affected residents will be able to go to the Community Room at City Hall for assistance and information.

Roads were closed around the 600 block of Moseley Street in Lake Dallas Thursday evening after a house exploded due to what the City called a “utility-related incident.”

According to a press release from Lake Dallas, firs responders were dispatched at 7:05 p.m. Thursday to a residential fire.

Crews arrived to a single-family home fully engulfed in flames and immediately began attacking the fire while also trying to contain it from spreading to nearby structures.

Firefighters from Highland Village and Lewisville arrived on the scene shortly after to provide assistance.

Crews worked into the night to fully extinguish the blaze.

According to Highland Village, Fire Chief Scott Green filled in at Lake Dallas’ Fire Station 3 in case the department received any calls while tending to the explosion.

The one person located and removed from the residence was transported to a local hospital with unspecified injuries. Lake Dallas has not released any information on the status of the victim.