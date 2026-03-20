Local leaders react to death of legendary actor, martial artist Chuck Norris

News broke Friday morning that famous actor and martial artist Chuck Norris passed away at age 86 after being hospitalized in Hawaii for a medical emergency.

Carlos Ray “Chuck” Norris celebrated his 86th birthday on March 10 and was well-known for his roles in Walker, Texas Ranger, The Way of the Dragon, The Delta Force and other movies and TV shows.

He also served in the United States Air Force and won multiple martial arts championships.

Local leaders posted across social media in support of Norris and reminisced on their times together.

State Senator Tan Parker recalled their decades-long friendship and the good work he and his wife, Gena, did.

“I’m heartbroken by the passing of my dear friend, Chuck Norris,” Parker said on social media. “The world has lost a true giant, but to me, Chuck was more than a legend. I greatly admired that he was always a man of deep faith, a devoted family man and someone who lived every day with purpose and conviction.”

Norris founded Kickstart Kids, a program that teaches character through karate to middle and high school students.

According to the organization’s website, its vision is to empower a generation of youth with the character, resiliency and community to survive and thrive.

“Being a warrior was not an acting role, but a calling,” said Parker. “He stood for values and righteousness and was every bit of the courageous icon in real life – a powerful force of patriotism, thought leadership, grounded in principle… and focused on defending the God-given freedoms that define our nation.”

Parker went on to remember joining Norris when he was named an honorary Texas Ranger and Norris’s influence when Parker started Making Government Work.

“Beth and I are praying for Gena and the entire Norris family,” he said. “We have lost an American icon, a giant and a role model – we also celebrate a life that made a lasting difference.”

State representative Ben Bumgarner offered his condolences on social media, as well.

“Rest In Peace to THE Chuck Norris. He was more than a legendary actor,” he said. “He was a devoted family man and, above all, a man of deep faith. Praying for peace and comfort for his family during this difficult time.”

Texas Governor Greg Abbott also shared his sentiments about Norris in a post to social media.

“Texas has lost a legend. All of Texas mourns the passing of Chuck Norris,” said Abbott. “He was not only a martial arts champion, action icon and the one and only Walker, Texas Ranger. But he electrified generations of conservatives. Giving them a passion and voice to fight for the principles that make America the greatest nation on earth.”