Local nonprofit Heart of the City announces former TV journalist as new CEO

Heart of the City’s new president and CEO will be former television journalist Nicole Felder, the nonprofit organization announced Monday.

According to Heart of the City, Felder’s 20 years of experience in television news, community engagement and mission-driven leadership will help carry out the nonprofit’s mission.

“Known for elevating underrepresented voices and covering issues that impact the community, she now steps into nonprofit leadership with a passion for service and faith-centered outreach,” said Paul Welch, chairman of Heart of the City’s Board of Directors.

Felder said she plans to emphasize local stories as a way to bring the community’s attention to the work of the nonprofit she now leads.

“Nonprofit work is built on stores of people and purpose,” said Felder. “That same calling now guides my work as a nonprofit CEO–amplifying the voices of our neighbors, honoring their dignity and helping our community see both the need and the hope that exists within it.”

In another move, the organization promoted Director of Operations Danny Myall to COO.

Myall has decades-worth of experience in Aboriculture and has served with Heart of the City Lewisville since 2020.

In his new position, he will oversee internal operations while helping guide program excellence.

“We focus on developing relationships with those we serve. In doing so, we positively impact the lives of countless people on an ongoing basis,” said Myall. “Seeing this impact firsthand encourages me and confirms that I am doing what I am called to do.”

Welch said the Board of Directors is confident in Felder and Myall as the organization’s new leadership duo.

“As we step into this next chapter, the Board is fully confident in the leadership of CEO Nicole Felder and COO Danny Myall,” he said. “Their characters, experiences and shared commitments to our mission positions Heart of the City to continue serving its neighbors with excellence, integrity and love for years to come.”

Heart of the City Lewisville is a faith-based nonprofit that provides food assistance, clothing and supportive resources.

The organization, established by founder Robert Veal in 2019, remains committed to serve as it continues to strengthen its partnerships with churches, volunteers and community leaders.

For more information, visit Heart of the City Lewisville’s website.