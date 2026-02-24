Mitchell: New leaders carry forward Denton County’s fight against food insecurity

As many of you may know, helping others feed our families in need has long been close to my heart.

During the pandemic, we were fortunate enough to have available federal funds to help support our Denton County food pantries, meeting with their leaders frequently to ensure a healthy variety of foods were available.

Participating in those weekly Zoom meetings, I had the opportunity to build on connections with both Rob Veal at Heart of the City in Lewisville and Tracy Eubanks with Metrocrest Services in Carrollton, among others.

As the years pass, so too do some of the faces. Recently, both Rob and Tracy announced plans to retire from their leadership positions and have been helping their respective new CEOs become acquainted with their operations.

Heart of the City Lewisville, which began as Rob’s labor of love with Northview Baptist Church off Mill Street, has expanded to five locations including Carrollton, Denton, and Frisco. In January, the organization announced the hiring of former television journalist Nicole Felder as the new CEO and the promotion of Danny Myall from Director of Operations to Chief Operating Officer. Nicole brings more than 20 years of experience in television news, community engagement, and mission-driven leadership to her new role.

Under Tracy’s leadership, Metrocrest Services moved into a new facility in 2023 and served more than 29,000 individuals facing food insecurity in 2025 alone. Last November, Gabrielle “Gabe” Madison was hired as the new CEO, bringing more than 20 years of experience in the corporate and nonprofit sectors, including her recent role as President and CEO of Bonton Farms, to her new role. She also served as Director of Community Relations at Thomson Reuters where she began her journey of partnering with nonprofits, including Metrocrest Services.

Each of these two women will bring their own unique skills to their new positions and, I believe, will continue the important missions of providing sustenance to the food insecure along with other services that may be needed.

I wish both Rob and Tracy only the best in their new chapters and welcome Gabrielle and Nicole to the Denton County community where we all work together to provide for our residents. I look forward to working with both in the years to come.

