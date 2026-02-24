Tuesday, February 24, 2026
Wildflower Cafe to replace Dix Cafe in Flower Mound

By Micah Pearce
Dix Cafe closed its doors in Flower Mound in early 2026. (CTG file photo)

A brunch spot with plans to add an Asian twist to some traditional brunch items is hoping to spring into operation around May in Flower Mound.

Wildflower Cafe will be located in the old Dix Cafe location in Towne View Plaza, which is anchored by a Walgreens at the southeast corner of FM 2499 and Flower Mound Road.

Dix Cafe opened in May 2023 and closed its doors earlier this month.

Sophie and William Le, the owners of Wildflower Cafe, also have a restaurant in Grapevine and are excited to start serving the Flower Mound community.

“It’s so beautiful here, we love it,” said Sophie Le. “We’re hoping to bring a little bit of an Asian twist to lunch in Flower Mound.”

She said they plan to serve traditional brunch items as well as a specialty menu with items that have a bit of Asian culture added to them.

Wildflower Cafe also plans to have a coffee bar with specialty coffee, mimosas, mocktails and sparkling wine for guests to sip on.

The cafe aims to be a unique brunch experience once the décor is added – a plethora of floral designs and vibrant colors to brighten up various seating options.

“We’re excited to decorate and make it homey,” said Sophie Le. “Almost like a little garden.”

For more updates on Wildflower Cafe, follow the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Micah Pearce is a Digital Reporter for The Cross Timbers Gazette. Contact him at 940-‪268-3505‬ or at [email protected].

