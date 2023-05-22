DIX Cafe now open in Flower Mound

A new breakfast spot opened last week in south Flower Mound.

When the owners of DIX Coney Island, located on the Denton Square, decided to expand to a second location, they chose Flower Mound because of high demand from local residents.

“We have always been in love with and drawn to the Flower Mound area,” Atixhe Adili said. “We are so excited to serve and be a part of the Flower Mound community.”

DIX Cafe of Flower Mound’s menu feature some of the Denton location’s favorite menu items, such as the pastrami burger, Reuben sandwiches, baklava cheesecake, beef bacon and more. The Flower Mound location does have some different menu items, and is focusing on breakfast and brunch only, unlike the Denton location’s all-day-long diner menu.

DIX Cafe of Flower Mound is open daily from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the old Barrel 99 space, 1900 Long Prairie Road, Suite 116. Click here for more information.