Double Oak police chief retiring

At the Double Oak Town Council meeting this week, Police Chief Ruben Rivas announced his retirement, effective July 31.

Rivas’ law enforcement experience spans over 20 years across various departments. His journey in public service began with four years of dedicated service in the United States Army National Guard before transitioning to a career in law enforcement, according to a news release from the town of Double Oak. Rivas has served Double Oak for 18 years, rising to the rank of police chief in December 2020.

“Ruben has served the Double Oak community for 18 years, and no one knows our town better,” said Mayor Patrick Johnson. “He has proven his dedication and leadership to the town, residents, and the department. We have been deeply grateful to have his experience and leadership.”

Rivas completed the prestigious FBI National Academy leadership development course in March 2018, and he holds the esteemed title of Texas Commission Law Enforcement Master Peace Officer.

“I am very appreciative to the town council and residents for their faith and trust in me,” Rivas said. “Double Oak is a wonderful town, and it is an honor to represent it as the Police Chief during my tenure.”

The town is immediately beginning a search for Rivas’ replacement. Rivas will serve as a reserve officer for the DOPD after retirement.

“The town administration, town council, and citizens of Double Oak congratulate Chief Rivas as he moves into the private sector and knows his staff will continue to do an outstanding job serving and protecting our community,” Johnson said. “We are confident in the police department’s ability to continue providing the high level of service our community deserves.”