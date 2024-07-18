Thursday, July 18, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Double Oak police chief retiring

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
8
Double Oak Police Chief Ruben Rivas

At the Double Oak Town Council meeting this week, Police Chief Ruben Rivas announced his retirement, effective July 31.

Rivas’ law enforcement experience spans over 20 years across various departments. His journey in public service began with four years of dedicated service in the United States Army National Guard before transitioning to a career in law enforcement, according to a news release from the town of Double Oak. Rivas has served Double Oak for 18 years, rising to the rank of police chief in December 2020.

“Ruben has served the Double Oak community for 18 years, and no one knows our town better,” said Mayor Patrick Johnson. “He has proven his dedication and leadership to the town, residents, and the department. We have been deeply grateful to have his experience and leadership.”

Rivas completed the prestigious FBI National Academy leadership development course in March 2018, and he holds the esteemed title of Texas Commission Law Enforcement Master Peace Officer.

“I am very appreciative to the town council and residents for their faith and trust in me,” Rivas said. “Double Oak is a wonderful town, and it is an honor to represent it as the Police Chief during my tenure.”

The town is immediately beginning a search for Rivas’ replacement. Rivas will serve as a reserve officer for the DOPD after retirement.

“The town administration, town council, and citizens of Double Oak congratulate Chief Rivas as he moves into the private sector and knows his staff will continue to do an outstanding job serving and protecting our community,” Johnson said. “We are confident in the police department’s ability to continue providing the high level of service our community deserves.”

Previous article
Hillwood announces plans for huge new development at Hunter Ranch
Next article
Flower Mound Council approves master plan for new park
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.