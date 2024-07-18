Hillwood announces plans for huge new development at Hunter Ranch

Hillwood announced Thursday that it has finalized plans for the Hunter Ranch property in south Denton.

The 3,200-acre property is one of the original land holdings purchased by the Perot family in 1987. At build-out, the development will add 6,000 homes in a variety of product styles, sizes and price ranges, according to a Hillwood news release.

“Situated at I-35W and Robson Ranch Road, the property serves as the entry gateway to Denton and was always a pivotal part of the long-term vision of what would become AllianceTexas,” Hillwood said in a statement. “Hillwood’s commitment to the I-35W corridor will now see the delivery of the developer’s first large-scale, combination residential and mixed-used development.”

The property’s most prominent feature, and the highest point in the city of Denton, is Pilot Knob. A unique geologic and ecological site in North Texas, Pilot Knob was considered a wayfinder for indigenous peoples, frontier settlers and cattle drives.

“That status informed the story and a new name for the property – Landmark by Hillwood,” the company said. “’The land leads us’ was the vision statement that put the land’s natural features forward in every planning decision.”

“The Landmark project represents progress in our commitment to sustainable growth, which will bring vibrant living and recreational spaces to the City of Denton,” said Denton Mayor Gerard Hudspeth. “I look forward to seeing this dynamic community come to life, driving economic development and creating a thriving environment. Strategic goal alignment has been the foundation of our partnership with the Hillwood team, and I am confident the project will deliver on our collective vision.”

The masterplan was envisioned around a distinctive 1,100-acre green ecosystem anchored by a 300-acre entertainment and park district encompassing Pilot Knob and the surrounding hills, according to Hillwood. An interconnected trail system, acres of recreation areas and signature parks will create an expansive opportunity for outdoor recreation in Denton. In addition, a series of S.T.E.A.M.-focused learning parks are planned to promote nature education and engagement. The parks will be open to non-residents and extend science, technology, engineering, art and math learning for existing and future on-site Denton ISD schools and neighboring school districts.

In addition to residential, Landmark will offer more than 5 million square feet of commercial, mixed-use space and over 3,000 multifamily units fronting more than 5 miles of I-35W. The master plan will seamlessly integrate retail, dining, office, entertainment, hospitality and healthcare with green space similar to Parkside at Alliance Town Center.

“As development at AllianceTexas expands further into Denton, Landmark is an ideal location for a curated, mixed-use development that will complement the new residential community,” said Kimberly Cole, Vice President at Hillwood Properties and commercial project manager for Landmark. “With Pilot Knob as its centerpiece, Landmark will be an experiential hub blending outdoor recreation with vibrant retail and entertainment opportunities. Drawing from our successful master plans at AllianceTexas, Circle T Ranch in Westlake, and Frisco Station, Landmark promises to become a regional draw for families, businesses and visitors alike.”

This will be Hillwood’s first development in the city of Denton. “Recognizing Denton’s established culture focused on arts, music, and education, Hillwood worked closely with elected officials and city staff to deliver a city-in-a-city concept as a southern gateway experience to Denton creating a new center of gravity and go-to destination in North Texas.”

“It was important for us to collaborate with Denton to deliver a one-of-a-kind development that worked in concert with Denton and its values,” said Andrew Pieper, Vice President at Hillwood Communities and residential project manager for Landmark. “We let nature guide all planning with the city to protect environmentally sensitive areas while bringing needed housing, schools, employment, shopping, dining, entertainment, and outdoor recreation to the city.”

Landmark will break ground this September with 747 single-family lots in the opening phase. Nine builders will offer plans in a variety of sizes, designs, and price ranges with future development exploring additional product types and builders. Models are slated to open spring 2026. Commercial planning and leasing are underway.