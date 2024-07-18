Thursday, July 18, 2024
Argyle PD launches community policing tool

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
The Argyle Police Department has launched a new online portal to provide a new and more user-friendly way for residents to request a vacation watch or inform police about loved ones with autism, memory loss or other special needs.

This portal, hosted by Frontline Public Safety Solutions, can be accessed via the police department page on the town of Argyle website, by visiting https://www.frontlinepss.com/argyletx or under the “Services We Provide” portion of the Argyle PD Connect app.

Through the new tool, residents who are served by the Argyle Police Department may request a vacation watch where Argyle officers will check on their residence while they are away. If the citizen provides an email when entering their vacation watch, each time an officer checks on the residence, the citizen will receive a notification, according to an Argyle PD news release.

Under the At-Risk Resident portion of the portal, citizens may enter the information for individuals who may become disoriented or need special assistance if encountered by law enforcement. This information will be placed into a database maintained, and only accessible by, the Argyle Police Department, and will provide officers with contact information for caregivers or family members. Officers will be able to access vital information ranging from the individual’s behavioral characteristics to required medication. Additionally, officers will be able to search by entering a name, other identifying characteristic, or by utilizing the provided photograph, in case an individual is non-verbal or otherwise unable to communicate his or her identity.

If you have questions regarding either service or the use of the Frontline Public Safety Solutions Portal, contact Argyle PD at 940-464-7254 or [email protected].

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

