Hillwood Communities to offer half-acre lots at Pecan Square in Northlake

Perot-owned Hillwood Communities announced on Monday it will be offering 30 half-acre lots to prospective homebuyers at Pecan Square in Northlake.

The pricing for the “rare-to-find” lots, according to Hillwood, will range from $850,000 to more than $1 million. Homesites average 100 feet wide by 200 feet deep, with a minimum of 20,000 square feet.

“Homebuyers have been asking for more lots of this size since we released them in earlier phases,” said Kim Comiskey, the vice president at Hillwood Communities. “It’s not easy to find a homesite where families can build a quality home with expansive outdoor features while still enjoying the convenience and amenities offered at Pecan Square.”

Builders within the community include Highland Homes, Coventry Homes and David Weekley Homes.

In addition to the flexibility to design outdoor living spaces with pools, outdoor kitchens and fireplaces, prospective buyers will have access to the award-winning amenities, according to a release from Hillwood.

The Greeting House is a multipurpose space for co-working that features a workroom for printing and copying, a self-service convenience station and on-site Amazon Hub lockers.

Jackson Hall is considered the anchor of Town Square and has a state-of-the-art fitness center and game room.

The Arena is a 22,000-square-foot pavilion with sports courts, an event space and a dog-themed playground.

Students of Pecan Square residents are zoned for Northwest ISD. Johnie Daniel Elementary School, which is located within the community, is now open.

A new middle school, Barksdale Middle School, is under construction with an anticipated opening in August 2026.

Pecan Square is an award-winning master-planned community in southern Denton County.

Earlier this year, Pecan Square received the Gold Award from the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) for Master-Planned Community of the Year. At full build-out, the 1,200-acre community will include approximately 3,100 homes.

Hillwood has a hand in a lot of communities in north Fort Worth and southern Denton County, specifically in the I-35W corridor. To read more about Hillwood and its projects, click here.