Hillwood Communities continues streak with 4th Developer of the Year award

Hillwood Communities received its fourth consecutive Dallas-Fort Worth Developer of the Year Award among eight total awards at the 2025 McSAM Awards in Dallas on April 26.

The Dallas Builders Association established the McSAM Awards in 1979 to recognize builders, developers and associates who demonstrate creativity and excellence in the North Texas residential real estate industry.

“Being named Developer of the Year for the fourth year in a row is a tremendous honor and a reflection of the passion and dedication our entire team brings to every community we develop,” said Fred Balda, president of Hillwood Communities. “These awards certify our commitment to thoughtful planning, innovative design and lifestyle-driven development that enhances the lives of our residents.”

Hillwood Communities’ Harvest, Treeline and newly-announced Landmark in Denton were all highlighted by the McSAM Awards.

Treeline earned the award for Best Use of Technology because of its use of augmented reality to preview future amenities.

Landmark earned the award for Best on Boards for its excellence in planning and vision. Treeline won this award in 2024.

Harvest won awards for Lifestyle Program, Lifestyle Director of the Year and earned special recognition for the Harvest Farmhouse amenity.

Some individuals were also awarded at the McSAM Awards.

Kyle Joyce won Developer Professional of the Year, Molly McLendon won Rising Star of the Year and Page Austin won Lifestyle Director of the Year.

“It’s incredibly rewarding to see our planning efforts recognized, especially for a community as visionary as Landmark,” said Diana Carroll, Dallas-Fort Worth marketing director for Hillwood Communities. “It’s a celebration of the collaboration and creativity that goes into every detail. We extend our gratitude to the Dallas Builders Association for its continued leadership in supporting developers and homebuilders.”

For more information on Hillwood’s communities around the Metroplex and Texas, visit the website. For monthly updates on the Harvest community, check out Austin’s monthly column on our website.