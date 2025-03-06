Hillwood breaks ground on Harvest House, a multifamily community

The new addition to a long line of developments from Hillwood in southern Denton County is a 349-unit luxury multifamily community, the first of its kind in Argyle ISD.

The complex will have 259 apartments and 90 townhomes with private yards and be walking distance from Harvest Town Center, Hillwood’s development of retail, restaurant and commercial buildings northwest of where I-35W intersects with FM 407.

The first units are expected to be available to lease in early 2026 with the full project being completed later that year. Pre-leasing will start in the fall of this year.

“We are excited to break ground on our newest community in the Alliance corridor and look forward to bringing the first luxury multifamily development to this growing area,” said Mark McHenry, senior managing director of Hillwood Multifamily. “The location will also provide another quality housing option for residents within the highly sought-after Argyle ISD, which is ranked within the top 1% of districts in the state of Texas and provide much needed housing diversification in one of the fastest growing regions of North Texas.”

One, two and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes will be available, ranging from 662-1,758 square feet. Some amenities include a resort-style pool, a 24-hour fitness center, package lockers, a dog park and EV charging stations.

The buildings will also have offices and other common spaces for tenants that work from home.

Hillwood, whose parent company is Perot, has established a reputation for developing along the I-35W corridor, forming AllianceTexas. Last year they announced plans for Hunter Ranch and a large industrial plot.

Other signature developments are Circle T Ranch and Frisco Station. To date, Hillwood Properties has developed and acquired 32 million square feet of industrial, 3.6 million square feet of retail and office, and over 4,000 multifamily units. Last year, they were announced as the DFW Developer of the Year.

“AllianceTexas continues to expand, adding new corporate residents and quality jobs to this dynamic region,” said McHenry. “Harvest House will enable a short commute to this substantial employment base for our future residents.”