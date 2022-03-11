Hillwood announces launch of The Campuses at Circle T

Hillwood announced Friday the launch of The Campuses at Circle T, a unique corporate destination comprised of six corporate campuses in the heart of the historic Circle T Ranch in the Roanoke/Westlake area.

“Circle T Ranch has always been the cherished core” of AllianceTexas, Hillwood’s 27,000-acre master-planned mixed-use development, a Hillwood news release said. Now, a select group of companies will have the opportunity to join globally leading companies — including Fidelity Investments, Deloitte and Charles Schwab — and enjoy a thoughtfully restored parkland and miles of trails uniquely situated in a diverse, fast-growing economy.

“For more than 30 years, we have preserved Circle T Ranch, with only limited and thoughtful development during that time,” said Ross Perot, Jr., chairman of Hillwood. “The ranch has been a special place for the Perot family and Hillwood, and we’ve put a lot of work into making sure it retains its natural beauty and heritage. Today, we are sharing our ultimate vision for the ranch, providing corporate residents with a unique and natural environment that doesn’t exist anywhere else in North Texas.”

Each of the campuses has unique qualities dictated by the land, from the calm and tranquil Creekside to the inspired energy that comes from High Plains’ panoramic views. The land is an open canvas for companies to design their next corporate campus based on the unique demands of their business and employees, with the opportunity to connect adjoining lands as required, according to Hillwood. The campuses are united by 230 acres of parkland, a shared space for gathering and activity on 10 miles of walking, running and biking trails that wind through four different restored ecosystems: savanna, prairie, bottomland and cross timber forest.

“Following the pandemic, we are seeing huge demand for companies to rethink their office environments, with a particular focus on providing employees with traditional state-of-the-art workspace as well as a connection to the outdoors,” said Steve Aldrich, senior vice president of Hillwood. “The Campuses at Circle T are a rare enclave of expansive and untouched land in the fastest growing area of North Texas, and they provide companies looking for a flexible space with proximity to nature and an invigorating environment that you simply cannot manufacture.”

In addition to outdoor access, Circle T Ranch is near a variety of amenities, including shopping, fitness centers, hospitality and over 60 restaurants located within a 3-mile radius. Situated at the intersection of Hwy 114 and soon-to-be-completed Hwy 170, the Campuses at Circle T Ranch also has direct highway access to I-35W. Highway construction is scheduled for completion in 2023.

The Campuses at Circle T also has access to employer support resources as a part of the AllianceTexas community, including a full suite of workforce recruitment, training and retention resources through the Alliance Workforce Center, Tarrant County College’s Corporate Center for Learning & Development, and dedicated Hillwood Workforce & Education Strategic Initiatives representatives. Companies also benefit from the nearby AllianceTexas Mobility Innovation Zone platform, where partner companies can test, scale and commercialize their advancements in mobility technology. With an ample supply of versatile space and access to a vast transportation infrastructure, AllianceTexas delivers innovative solutions for companies of all kinds.