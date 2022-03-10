Thursday, March 10, 2022
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Friday in Denton County

By Mark Smith
Photo courtesy of Denton County on Feb. 4, 2022

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday that includes Denton County.

Image courtesy of the National Weather Service

A strong cold front is expected to bring a wintry mix through the area on Friday morning, according to the NWS forecast as of 1 p.m. Thursday. Sleet and snow accumulations are expected to be between 0.1 and 0.5 of an inch, plus a thin glaze of ice, possibly causing hazardous driving conditions, especially on bridges and overpasses.

It will also stay unseasonably cold Saturday morning, with morning temperatures around 24 degrees (wind chill of 15) in Denton before warming up to the 50s Saturday afternoon, and the warming trend to continue for at least several more days.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

