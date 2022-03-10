Winter Weather Advisory issued for Friday in Denton County

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday that includes Denton County.

A strong cold front is expected to bring a wintry mix through the area on Friday morning, according to the NWS forecast as of 1 p.m. Thursday. Sleet and snow accumulations are expected to be between 0.1 and 0.5 of an inch, plus a thin glaze of ice, possibly causing hazardous driving conditions, especially on bridges and overpasses.

It will also stay unseasonably cold Saturday morning, with morning temperatures around 24 degrees (wind chill of 15) in Denton before warming up to the 50s Saturday afternoon, and the warming trend to continue for at least several more days.