Thursday, March 10, 2022
Southern Denton County Local News

Bartonville celebrating history with mural

By Mark Smith
Progress continues on the Bartonville Store mural, photo courtesy of the town of Bartonville.

A rendering of the Bartonville Store mural when it is completed, courtesy of the town of Bartonville.

The town of Bartonville has commissioned a mural to commemorate the town’s history on the south side of the Bartonville Store, 96 McMakin Road.

The Bartonville Town Council and Community Development Corporation recently approved funding for the mural, according to the town. The image selected honors the history of the Bartonville Store, and it is currently being painted by artist Adam Davenport and should take about four weeks. Town staff will take photos of the mural’s progression each day.

Click here for more history about the Bartonville Store.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

