A small Tex-Mex chain is coming soon to Flower Mound.

Mattito’s will be located in the former Black Walnut Cafe location, 2945 Long Prairie Road, the town announced Friday. Mattito’s boasts an extensive menu with classic Tex-Mex fare built on family recipes.

The Flower Mound restaurant will be the fourth Mattito’s location to open in Texas, according to a town news release. No opening date has been set yet.

