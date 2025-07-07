The Shops at Highland Village officially welcomes new businesses

The Shops at Highland Village will have seven new tenants opening their doors soon, including Warby Parker, a visionary eyewear brand, and luxury beauty retailer Bluemercury.

“We’re excited to continue our evolution with the opening of The Shops at Highland Village, a reflection of Bluemercury’s ongoing commitment to delivering excellence in beauty,” said Jenna Goldberg, head of stores, omni-channel & strategy at Bluemercury. “Through expert-led service, a curated assortment of high-performance products and a client-first approach, we look forward to redefining the luxury beauty experience in Highland Village.”

The beauty retailer will open a 1,400-square-foot storefront in Suite #170, which is located adjacent to the Lululemon. Bluemercury offers a highly-curated assortment of premium skincare, cosmetics and wellness products, along with expert-led beauty services.

For more information on the beauty store, visit the Bluemercury website.

Warby Parker is an eyewear brand that will open its first location in Denton County at The Shops at Highland Village.

It is expected to be opening soon after its remodeling and renovations have been completed, which is supposed to be the first week of October. The glasses store will take over the space formerly occupied by Lucy Voss at Suite #120.

Warby Parker shops typically offer eyeglasses, sunglasses, contacts, accessories and eye exams.

Earlier this year, the glasses company announced a collaboration with retail giant Target that would make its products available on Target.com.

The Shops at Highland Village will also welcome The Aspen Gift House, a boutique that offers curated home décor and thoughtful gifts. The store hosted a soft opening on Friday.

On Monday, Baylor Scott & White Cardiovascular Consultants opened its specialty medical office on the second level of The Shops near the management office.

The Shops also recently announced that iCRYO will join as a new tenant. It will offer wellness and recovery services like cryotherapy and IV infusions.

Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming, an upscale pet store offering grooming services and gourmet pet treats will also open at The Shops.

Finally, Drybar, a hair salon offering blowouts and styling services, was included in the announcement of businesses opening.

“We’re proud to welcome these exciting brands to The Shops at Highland Village,” said Ravi Wadhwa, the senior general manager of The Shops. “Each new tenant reflects our continued commitment to curating a vibrant, high-quality mix of retail, service and wellness offerings that resonate with out community.”

In other news, the Francesca’s at The Shops will be relocating to a larger storefront across from Compass Real Estate.

The Shops is also celebrating its new outdoor space, The Backyard, with its SUMMER VIBES series.