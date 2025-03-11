Warby Parker coming to Shops at Highland Village

Glasses company Warby Parker is coming to the Shops at Highland Village, according to a form filed to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

The renovations and alterations are planned to start on May 19 and be completed October 3.

Warby Parker is registered to be located at 1701 Shoal Creek in a 2,100-square-foot space. It is in the same shopping strip that has a Plus Nails Bar, Pigtails and Crewcuts and Boardroom Styling Lounge.

It will be the first location in Denton County.

Warby Parker shops typically offer eyeglasses, sunglasses, contacts, accessories and eye exams.

On its website, the company recently announced a collaboration with retail giant Target that would make Warby Parker products available on Target.com. It would also set up Warby Parker shops inside certain Target locations.