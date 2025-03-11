Mitchell: Start new food traditions during National Nutrition Month

March is National Nutrition Month, which brings a focus on eating well, developing healthy habits and having access to a well-balanced diet.

This year, the theme for the month is “Food Connects Us.” It might be culturally, sharing meals, learning to prepare meals, memories, and traditions. Food has been at the center of life for humans for centuries.

Many of us may fondly remember family celebrations centered around food. Food can symbolize heritage and draw groups together. Many occasions certainly have food at their core – from birthdays and anniversaries to holidays. And, for those with less food than they need, area agencies can assist. These are just a few of the numerous ways that food connects us.

During National Nutrition Month, individuals and families can commit to intentionally trying new foods or recipes, hosting a potluck dinner party to try new foods, or being mindful to step away from the digital world and spend quality time around the table with family and friends, sharing the highlights of everyone’s day.

In the workplace, March might be a perfect launching pad for hosting a co-worker luncheon, with everyone providing a dish, or catering a meal for all to share. If your workplace has Lunch and Learns, encourage fellow co-workers to attend for a combination of nutritional food for the body and brain.

Not everyone is in a situation of having enough food, which can be a struggle for multiple households across Precinct 3 and Denton County.

Denton County Public Health is at the forefront of assistance and guidance for food insecurity. They can help citizens walk through the steps for WIC and other options. Check out their resources at dentoncounty.gov/873/Women-Infants-Children-WIC.

According to the latest available statistics by Feeding America, an estimated 12.5 percent of the population in Denton County faced food insecurity in 2022. That equates to around 114,180 people in a county of more than 1 million in population. In Texas, an estimated 16.4 percent of the state’s population or around 4.9 million people faced food insecurity in 2022.

Organizations across Precinct 3 and the greater Denton County area continue providing food for people in need. Resources that provide food closest to individuals in need of assistance can be found at findhelp.dentoncounty.gov.

Make this National Nutrition Month a way to start new traditions around food that will last the year round.

