Senior Talk DFW: July, the dog days of summer — and a great time to talk

July brings sunshine, watermelon, fireworks, and family gatherings. When you’re spending time with loved ones—especially older adults—it can be the perfect opportunity to check in on their plans, wishes, and future care preferences. If you ever find yourself stepping into the role of caregiver, having access to key medical and financial information can make all the difference. If you missed June’s GO Binder and 4-1-1 for Senior Talk DFW sessions, don’t worry—I’m happy to walk through the materials with you one-on-one.

One important part of future planning-deciding between a Trust and a Will. Each serves a purpose, but depending on your estate and family dynamics, one may suit your goals better than the other. A living trust can be set up while you’re alive, or you may choose a testamentary trust that takes effect after you pass. Trusts offer privacy and more control over how your assets are distributed—but they’re not right for everyone. Join us Thursday, July 17, 10-11:30 a.m. at Senior Talk DFW in Flower Mound to hear from a Trust Officer who will explain how trusts work, what they can and can’t do, and how to know if they’re the right tool for your situation. RSVP at SeniorTalkDFW.com or call/text 469-616-0561.

Another question to consider: “If I couldn’t live here anymore, where would I go?” At Senior Talk DFW–Argyle on Tuesday, July 15, 10-11:30 a.m., we’ll explore Senior Living Options with Julie Davis, a seasoned expert with over 15 years in the field. From one-story homes to maintenance-free apartments to care-based communities like assisted living, there are more choices than ever. Come learn how to evaluate options based on your medical, financial, and lifestyle needs—and get smart about what to ask when visiting communities. RSVP at SeniorTalkDFW-Argyle.com or call/text 469-616-0561.

