Texas Floods: How to support relief efforts and help victims

Major floods in the Texas Hill Country have claimed more than 80 lives as of Monday morning. Here are ways to support rescue and relief efforts as well as help victims affected by the disaster.

Officials are asking that no volunteers show up unannounced as it could interfere with ongoing rescue operations. However, volunteers can sign up at this website (developed by the Texas Division of Emergency Management) or call 830-465-4797.

The Kerr County Flood Relief Fund was set up by the non-profit organization Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country. Funds will go to organizations that are helping in the rescue, relief and recovery efforts. They are helping to provide

Southern Oaks Church in Kerrville is accepting monetary donations that will go toward river relief funds. At the website, make sure the “River Flood Relief Fund” option is selected.

Kerrville Pets Alive! is helping pets that have been affected by the floods. The organization is offering help finding lost pets to reunite them with their families. They are also accepting monetary donations via Venmo.

The Salvation Army’s Kerrville Kroc Center posted a list of requested items, which is mostly non-perishable foods and cleaning supplies.

The American Red Cross Serving South and Central Texas has opened shelters in the affected areas. Visit RedCross.org/donate and select “Your Local Red Cross” or Disaster Relief as a donation option. You can also call 1-800-HELP NOW (1-800-435-7669) to donate over the phone.

A list of verified GoFundMe pages have been listed on the organization’s website here. There are options to donate to the San Antonio floods from June and the recent Central Texas floods. Pages include general relief donations as well as donations for specific families.

The United Cajun Navy has deployed to Central Texas to help with relief efforts. Donations for the organization can be made here.

Another group, TEXSAR, has also deployed to the scene. It is an all-volunteer search and rescue team based out of Austin. To sign up to volunteer or to donate online, visit the group’s website.