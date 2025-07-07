Pinch-A-Penny reopens in Flower Mound with customer-first approach

With an estimated 6,700 swimming pools within five miles of Flower Mound, there’s plenty of work available for companies that service them.

For Carlos and Gabriela Villamarin and their partners at the newly reopened Pinch-A-Penny Pool Patio Spa, going beyond normal good customer service is what separates them from their competitors. This includes stocking high quality products like liquid chlorine.

“The other thing that differentiates us is the level of support you get from the store,” Carlos said. “What we strive for is ‘can we do it fast, can we do it very well, and can we stay in touch with the customer?”

A native of Colombia who first came to the United States to attend college in 1995, Villamarin has owned the Coppell location for about four months. He previously oversaw his own real estate/construction business in North Carolina and worked in the technology industry.

“Pools came to me instead of me coming to pools,” he said. “We were looking for a recession-proof business and something that was not going to be rocket science but could add value. We were looking for an industry where we could make a difference.”

The Flower Mound location, which opened in mid-May, currently has 10 employees and is growing, including adding a new store manager and operations coordinator for both stores.

“Our philosophy is we don’t want to grow too fast. We want to be able to do a great job little by little,” Villamarin said. “We want to serve the market the best that we can.”

The Villamarins, who have lived in Highland Village since 2023, spent time understanding how they can serve people better by focusing on the right training and staff.

“Our goal is, can we create the right environment, the right training, and the right incentives so we can wow the customer,” he said.

Visit them at 2221 Justin Road, Suite 107, Flower Mound, or call 817-984-7446.

