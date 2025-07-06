Local fire departments assist in Hill Country flood response

Several Denton County fire departments have deployed personnel and equipment to assist in rescue and recovery efforts following devastating flooding along the Guadalupe River in the Texas Hill Country over the Independence Day weekend.

The Flower Mound Fire Department sent four firefighters and a fire engine Saturday morning to support operations in the flood zone. By Sunday morning, the crew had moved into Kerrville to continue assisting with ongoing relief efforts.

The Justin Fire Department also responded to a statewide request for aid through the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System. On Saturday, it deployed a Type I engine as part of Strike Team 155. Engine 571, led by Captain Nelson and Firefighter Jenkins, is working alongside two firefighters from the Fort Worth Fire Department.

Meanwhile, the Denton Fire Department has deployed a boat rescue crew to the region. Since Saturday night, they have been conducting operations between Junction and New Braunfels.