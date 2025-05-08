Monthly roundup of openings, closings, and business updates in southern Denton County.

Canyon Falls Veterinary Hospital is now open at 7251 Canyon Falls Dr., Northlake.

Avis/Budget Rent-a-Car is now open at 2301 Justin Rd. #127, Flower Mound.

Peak Physical Therapy, an outpatient physical therapy clinic, is now open at 8131 Gateway Dr. #600, Argyle.

Atelier Dentistry, formerly Jonathan J. Golab, DDS, PA., is now open at 3020 Broadmoor Ln. #100, Flower Mound.

Branded Bagels is now open at 1242 FM 407 #300, in Northlake Commons.

Organic Bronze Bar, a tanning salon, is now open at 125 FM 407 #108, Argyle.

Hilltop Hemp Haus is now open at 8356 Thompson Rd. #420, Northlake.

Argyle Pediatric Dentistry is now open at 8131 Gateway Dr. #700, Argyle.

Take 5 Oil Change is expected to open this month at 2801 Justin Rd., Flower Mound.

Spice & Tonic Indian Cuisine & Bar, featuring Northern Indian cuisine, is expected to open this month at 3090 Justin Rd. #335, Highland Village.

Blo Blow Dry Bar, a hair salon, is expected to open in June at 8131 Gateway Dr. #800, Argyle.

The Aspen Gift House, a locally-owned boutique specializing in gifts and home décor, is expected to open in June at 1500 Cottonwood Creek, #160, in The Shops at Highland Village.

iCRYO, offering cryotherapy, IV drip therapy, red light therapy, and body sculpting, is expected to open in June at 1601 Village Pkwy. #K130, in The Shops at Highland Village.

The Argyle Open, a sports bar and indoor golf facility, is expected to open this summer at 1242 FM 407 #400, in Northlake Commons.

Le Rich Med Spa, Grapevine Golf Cars, Dumont Creamery & Cafe (ice cream shop), Timekeepers Haus (coffee and tea shop), Star Physical Therapy, Donut Space, and Saha Threading and Hair Salon are coming to Northlake Crossing at Robson Ranch Rd. and Cleveland Gibbs Rd.

Baskin Robbins, an ice cream shop, has closed its doors at 2570 Justin Rd. #130, Highland Village.

Lost Colony, a Tex-Mex restaurant, has closed its doors at 2420 Justin Rd., Highland Village.

Did we miss anything? Let us know: 940-728-8284.