Flower Mound Town Secretary to retire after 18 years

Flower Mound’s Town Secretary, Theresa Scott, will be retiring after working for the Town for nearly two decades.

“It’s bittersweet,” said Scott. “You make many acquaintances and friends over the years, but after 18 years with the Town, I’ve decided it’s time to move on to a new chapter in my life and explore other adventures and opportunities. And that’s a good feeling.”

Deputy Mayor Pro-Tem Adam Schiestel said Scott has been the most important member of the Town’s staff.

“I firmly believe the most important duty of the Town Council is to ensure the Town is well-run and drama-free and Theresa is the most important member of the Town Staff in making that happen,” he said. “The smooth operation of the Council’s activities is largely due to her credit and she makes us look more competent than we probably deserve.”

According to the Town’s website, the Town Secretary is dedicated to communicating and providing services openly and sincerely to all customers–citizens, council, staff and visitors with professionalism and efficiency, and to providing the administrative and clerical support to the Mayor and Town Council that is desired.

That means working for the Town Council and taking care of public information requests, elections, meetings, records, boards, commissions and more.

While in the positions, Scott was in charge of maintaining board and commission membership information, which means making sure there are seats filled.

“Theresa deserves credit for the overwhelming number of outstanding volunteers we receive for our Boards & Commissions,” said Schiestel. “Some cities struggle find volunteers for political boards, but not in Flower Mound.”

Part of that, Schiestel explained, is because of the Citizens’ Academy program that Scott started and continues to run every year. It trains the next generation of Town leaders on municipal affairs.

Scott doesn’t have any set plans for what she wants to do yet, but said she might contract out to towns or cities that need someone to fill a vacancy while their secretary is out on leave, extended vacation or until they find a replacement.

“I’ll probably contract out for a couple of years,” she said. “But I’ll also do some traveling and spend time with my family.”

Scott has seen a lot of change in the Town throughout her 18 years, but she said her favorite memory as the population grew from 50,000 people to just more than 81,000 was when Flower Mound got a new Town Hall.

“The most exciting thing was moving into new Town Hall,” she said. “That was a very exciting time that I’ll never forget.”

On June 26, a farewell ceremony will be held for anyone that wants to wish Scott well on her future adventures. Scott said there will be cake and drinks at the come-and-go event.

After hundreds of Town Council meetings, Town events and Citizens Academies, Scott has cemented her legacy in Flower Mound. When she leaves, it will be hard to describe how much she meant to the Town, but Schiestel put it one way.

“To say she will be missed is an understatement.”