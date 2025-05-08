Arrest made in Lewisville shooting that was caught on Ring camera

The Lewisville Police Department announced on Thursday it identified and arrested a suspect that fired multiple gunshots at a residence on Kingston Drive back in March.

At 9:04 a.m. on March 17, a male, now identified as 18-year-old Andrew Messiah Grimaldo, fired a weapon at a residence on Kingston Drive in Lewisville.

The shot was caught on the residence’s Ring camera.

After an extensive investigation, a warrant was issued for Grimaldo in connection with the arrest.

He was arrested in Mesquite on May 5 after stealing more than $25,000 worth of merchandise from a jewelry shop at the Town East Mall, according to the Mesquite Police Department.

Grimaldo and another suspect, Kelvin Sanchez, fled the scene when responding officers attempted to stop their vehicle.

The officers pursued the suspects, in their car, into Fort Worth where they hit a dead end road. The two were arrested by police after attempting to flee on foot.

Grimaldo is currently being held at the Dallas County Jail on a $10,000 bond for the Deadly Conduct charge.

Police are still taking information related to the incident. Information can be sent to Detective Holleman via phone at 972-219-3649 or via email at [email protected]. To anonymously report a tip, call Denton County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-388-TIPS (8477) or visit dentoncountycrimestoppers.com.