Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Lewisville PD in search of suspect wanted for deadly conduct

By Micah Pearce
The Lewisville Police Department is looking for an unidentified male that shot a firearm multiple times at a residence near Kingston Drive at 9:04 a.m. Monday morning.

No injuries were reported and the department will continue to investigate the incident.

The suspect was last seen wearing sunglasses, a dark hoodie, dark pants and white shoes.

Photo of suspect wanted by Lewisville PD for discharging a firearm. (Photo courtesy of Lewisville PD)

Anyone with information or tips should contact Detective Holleman at 972-219-3649 or [email protected]. To report something anonymously, call Denton County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-388-TIPS (8477)or visit dentoncountycrimestoppers.com.

Micah Pearce is a Digital Reporter for The Cross Timbers Gazette. Contact him at 940-‪268-3505‬.

