Edmondson: Cleveland-Gibbs Road extension opens, improving connectivity and safety

Cleveland-Gibbs Road is now open from Robson Ranch Road south to FM 407 and even beyond! The road is mostly straight, with just a slight curve now and then, and it passes an Argyle elementary school, so please watch your speed in that school zone!

Of course, Cleveland-Gibbs also passes the Harvest Fire Station whose new route straight from the station into Robson Ranch will cut several minutes from its response time thus likely saving lives in the process!

As many of you know, I have committed to installing a signal light at this location, in order to promote public safety. I am currently in the process of identifying and researching contractors who can install signal lights and will keep you posted!

And I hope you enjoy meandering Cleveland-Gibbs to the shopping areas both here and in Northlake Commons. If you live in Robson Ranch, please remember that under state law, your cart must be street legal to do so, and you cannot drive a golf cart more than 35 miles per hour on a public road.

Interesting Trivia: According to Drew Corn, Northlake city manager, Cleveland-Gibbs was once a gravel road, and connected two families, the Cleveland family in the southern part of the county, and the Gibbs family in the northern part of the county. Currently, this road crosses I-35W and both FM 407 and FM 1171, where it finally terminates at the Northwest Regional Airport, south of FM 1171. If you drive that far south, be sure to be on the watch for low-flying aircraft as they take off and land!