Flower Mound Town Council seeks more details, less density from Eden Ranch developer

Different vibes on the same subject emanated from the March 17 Flower Mound Town Council Meeting and Work Session.

Public comment on the proposed Eden Ranch development on the near west side of town was overwhelmingly favorable. However, during the work session where property owner Tyler Radbourne and his master designer Matthew (Quint) Redmond followed Flower Mound Director of Development Services Lexin Murphy at the podium, Council members asked several questions based on their skepticism of what they knew about the project.

Eden Ranch, which lies within the Cross Timbers Conservation Development District, contains 336-acres of agriculture-zoned land north of FM 1171 between Shiloh Road on the east and Red Rock Lane on the west. Its current plan includes 193 country home units, most of which will be on ½-acre, ¾-acre and 1-acre lots along with several larger agricultural spaces. Lot pricing will range from $475,000 to $850,000.

The community would combine living spaces with open areas including farmland and orchards to grow organic food. Potential amenities include an event/activity center, community wellness/fitness center, private school, daycare, arboretum/recycling/education center, parks, public trails, gym, sport courts, equestrian trail, vineyard/winery and market.

Many of Radbourne and his wife Julia’s neighbors – including Shiloh Church, the Old Shiloh Cemetery Association and Cristina’s Mexican Restaurant – support the project. They cited the development’s potential multi-generational aspect, farm-to-family concept and conservation focus including animals, multiple trees, and open space. Others from Double Oak and Flower Mound expressed opposing views based on too much density, additional traffic and safety issues.

Council members focused their issues on three things – less density of residences, fewer trees that would block the views of the property, and more specific detail on many of the individual parts of the overall concept. They had the most issue of proposed lots being smaller than the current standard of two acres.

While Radbourne has been collaborating directly with staff for months and talked to individual council members on occasion, this was the first official presentation to the entire group. After Murphy pointed out the multiple changes Radbourne and Redmond had made to their original plan to meet staff concerns, she outlined proposed modifications to the development standards and master plan. These related to dimension standards for agricultural-zoned property, home occupation standards, accessory dwelling standards, commercial boarding/stables, keeping animals and topographical slope.

The proposed development will require multiple reviews and recommendations from various town boards before advancing to the Planning and Zoning Commission, according to a report by Murphy. The project will eventually go before the Town Council for final approval.

In other action the Council:

Approved the Annual Comprehensive Financial Report for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2024

Asked for more information and options for the Green Waste Pilot Program

Approved all consent items.

The Council’s next scheduled regular meeting is April 7.