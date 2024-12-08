Eden Ranch development moving closer to realty

Tyler Radbourne is excited that his proposal for a sustainable community on Flower Mound’s west side is inching its way through the town’s required protocols.

Called Eden Ranch, the 336-acre land north of FM 1171 and between Shiloh Road and Red Rock Lane is slated to include 193 country homes, most of which will be on ½-acre, ¾-acre, 1-acre and several larger agricultural lots. After the current proposal has been approved and with enough community support, 12 acres will designated for roughly 50 Legacy cottage lots for those 55+ and adults with disabilities, making this community truly multigenerational.

The gated community will combine living spaces with open areas including farmland and orchards to grow organic food. Planned amenities will include an event/activity center, community wellness/fitness center, private school, daycare, arboretum/recycling/education center, parks, public trails, gym, sport courts, equestrian trail, vineyard/winery, and a market.

It is unlike other developments proposed or completed in Flower Mound. In fact, Radbourne believes it may be the first of its kind anywhere in the United States.

“This is best described as similar to a golf course,” Radbourne said. “It looks like a golf course from above. It operates like a golf course. However, instead of greens and fairways, we’re using that space for functional farm, organic, healthy food, and community.”

So far, the project design has been reviewed by town staff three times and presented at a community input session on Nov. 7, resulting in what Radbourne said were only minor changes. Once he and his master designer Matthew (Quint) Redmond update the latest feedback, they will submit a new plan prior to a second community meeting.

“We’ve done projects all over the country that have some farms or some agricultural component and a lot of sustainability components. This is the most well-developed of the idea which is very important,” Redmond said. “Tyler is health conscious. Other developers are dollar conscious, but Tyler wants to make it healthy, and he wants to do something really good for the community.”

“We are literally from blade of grass to blade of grass doing the most sustainable design we possibly can. We’re eliminating as much impervious surface as possible. We designed all the roadways to improve wildlife habitat. We are doing it the right way.”

Elements in the “The Need to Grow” documentary will be highlighted on the ranch.

The next steps at the Town are the Environmental Conservation Commission relating to the tree management plan and the Parks Board to determine how the plan meets the parks plan dedication before making recommendations to the Planning and Zoning Commission and eventually the Town Council. Radbourne is hopeful this can all be completed early in 2025 so that the project can be started soon after that.

“Because of its size and master plan amendment involving a change to the town’s thoroughfare plan, it would trigger a work session with the Planning and Zoning commission,” said Lexin Murphy, Flower Mound’s director of development services.

A serial investor in the real estate construction, oil and gas, recycling, and regenerative agriculture realms, Radbourne bought the ranch and numerous animals from longtime owner Charlie Cummings two years ago. Radbourne and his family – wife Julia and sons Ethan and Luke – moved there from Grapevine where he resided since moving to Texas in 2017. They previously grew up in the country – he in Minnesota and she in Texas.

“We’re essentially trying to build the dream community,” the 39-year-old Radbourne said. “We have more people who want to move here and buy here than we have lots. Eden Ranch’s vision is to reach excellence. We not only meet but exceed the town’s goals and objectives of having a country feel. We hope to inspire future developments and others to do the same.

“Speaking to community members of Flower Mound one of the things I know is special is maintaining that country feel when you drive down Cross Timbers. What we’ve done intentionally is create designs that flow with that same feel.”

Flower Mound Mayor Cheryl Moore has been impressed with how Radbourne is presenting his case.

“What I like is that they are trying to appeal to a community that wants more natural and sustainable living to preserve our environment,” she said. “They are trying to bring something new to our community, something different while still preserving the environment.

“Also, they are really focusing on trying to make it a very family-oriented neighborhood to allow generations to live in the same community. We just have to make sure – if the project moves forward – that it is respecting what the community wants as far as our Master Plan.

“I think it’s going to be well-supported. I really do. We just want to make sure those pieces are put together in the final stages when they get there. We want to make sure it is respectful to the community. I’m hoping this project will come through in a way that the community embraces it. That’s what we want.”

Radbourne said that he has had good interaction with Flower Mound officials and can tell that the town staff really cares and strives for excellence, adding “they are great to work with.”

Eden Ranch will feature multiple local custom home builders to be announced soon. It will not allow pesticides to be used in any part of the community. “This raises the standards of what even Flower Mound thought possible,” Radbourne said. “We’re a model not only for restoration, but also preservation, and regeneration.”

“I encourage everybody to have chickens. We’re working with builders to have their chicken coops designed to match the house. Cohesive design is really important to us. We’re working with Heritage Design in Southlake. We want to build homes that will stand the test of time.”

Pricing for half-acre lots will start at $475,000 while the future 55+ lots will be about $250,000. Those who like the concept but may not be ready to move there yet can still be involved through what’s called Eden Ambassadors.

“Eden Ranch combines the dream of living in the country with first-class, high amenities,” Radbourne said. “It’s for people who want to live on a farm but don’t want to or have the time to farm.

“It’s an exceptional, high demand community and we’re looking for roughly 200 families that want to live in the Garden of Eden essentially. This is for people who want to live that slower pace of life, want excellence in living in a healthy community with food, agriculture, education, and renewable decentralized energy to offset the grid demand.

“We are designing it in such a way to dramatically reduce the need to be on the grid. And if there is a power failure, we’d be able to operate at reduced capacity.”

Deposits for lots are currently being accepted. For more information, visit the developeden.com website, email [email protected] or call 817-200-3410.

(Sponsored content)