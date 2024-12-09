Edmondson: Property tax statements coming soon

Property tax statements for Denton County property owners are expected to reach mailboxes by the second week in December this year, according to the Denton County Tax Assessor/Collector’s office.

School district voter-approval tax rate elections in Northwest ISD and Argyle ISD on Nov. 5 led to a delay in sending out property tax statements this year as both districts cover a large portion of southwestern Denton County.

If the governing body of a taxing unit adopts a tax rate that exceeds the voter-approval tax rate, in most cases it must automatically hold an election for voters to approve the tax increase. For school districts, this is called a tax rate ratification election or TRE, according to the State Comptroller’s office.

An election permits voting for or against the tax-rate proposition. If the majority of votes are cast in opposition to the adopted tax rate, the election limits the taxing unit’s tax rate for the current year to the voter-approval tax rate.

Both tax rate ratification elections failed to pass.

The property tax statement includes taxes owed to cities, school districts, and the county as well as several special districts. Of those taxes, based on the average home value of $492,290 in Denton County per the Denton Central Appraisal District, school districts receive the largest portion at around 61 percent with most cities averaging 29 percent. The county portion is only 10 percent of the total property tax bill you pay.

Denton County property owners can pay before receiving the official property tax statements by going online to find estimated property taxes due this year. Individuals can then pay online or in person.

To find your estimated property taxes due for this year, go to dentoncounty.gov. Click on “Your County” and scroll to Tax Assessor/Collector under Departments R-Z. On the main Tax Assessor/Collector page, look on the left-hand side for Proposed Property Tax Bill. Click on that link. At the bottom of the page, go to “You may access the Denton site directly using the following link: https://denton.truthintaxation.com/property-search. (Or you can copy this address into your search bar.)

On the Truth in Taxation page, enter the full name your property is listed under. Click search and you should see your property listed. Click on the Property ID and it will take you to a page listing what taxes are owed.

You can go to the main tax accessor/collector page to pay online or visit one of the Denton County locations nearest you. Wait times are available on the page for each location.

Contact Commissioner Dianne Edmondson by email at [email protected] or phone her at 972-434-3960. You can also stop by her office in the Southwest Courthouse, 6200 Canyon Falls Drive, Suite 900, in Flower Mound.