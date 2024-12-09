Monday, December 9, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Voices
Southern Denton County Voices

Edmondson: Property tax statements coming soon

Contributing Writer
By Contributing Writer
0
1
Dianne Edmondson, Precinct 4 County Commissioner

Property tax statements for Denton County property owners are expected to reach mailboxes by the second week in December this year, according to the Denton County Tax Assessor/Collector’s office.

School district voter-approval tax rate elections in Northwest ISD and Argyle ISD on Nov. 5 led to a delay in sending out property tax statements this year as both districts cover a large portion of southwestern Denton County.

If the governing body of a taxing unit adopts a tax rate that exceeds the voter-approval tax rate, in most cases it must automatically hold an election for voters to approve the tax increase. For school districts, this is called a tax rate ratification election or TRE, according to the State Comptroller’s office.

An election permits voting for or against the tax-rate proposition. If the majority of votes are cast in opposition to the adopted tax rate, the election limits the taxing unit’s tax rate for the current year to the voter-approval tax rate.
Both tax rate ratification elections failed to pass.

The property tax statement includes taxes owed to cities, school districts, and the county as well as several special districts. Of those taxes, based on the average home value of $492,290 in Denton County per the Denton Central Appraisal District, school districts receive the largest portion at around 61 percent with most cities averaging 29 percent. The county portion is only 10 percent of the total property tax bill you pay.

Denton County property owners can pay before receiving the official property tax statements by going online to find estimated property taxes due this year. Individuals can then pay online or in person.

To find your estimated property taxes due for this year, go to dentoncounty.gov. Click on “Your County” and scroll to Tax Assessor/Collector under Departments R-Z. On the main Tax Assessor/Collector page, look on the left-hand side for Proposed Property Tax Bill. Click on that link. At the bottom of the page, go to “You may access the Denton site directly using the following link: https://denton.truthintaxation.com/property-search. (Or you can copy this address into your search bar.)

On the Truth in Taxation page, enter the full name your property is listed under. Click search and you should see your property listed. Click on the Property ID and it will take you to a page listing what taxes are owed.

You can go to the main tax accessor/collector page to pay online or visit one of the Denton County locations nearest you. Wait times are available on the page for each location.

Contact Commissioner Dianne Edmondson by email at [email protected] or phone her at 972-434-3960. You can also stop by her office in the Southwest Courthouse, 6200 Canyon Falls Drive, Suite 900, in Flower Mound.

Previous article
Eden Ranch development moving closer to realty
Contributing Writer
Contributing Writer

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.