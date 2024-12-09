The Medicare Home Stretch

You’re almost there! You’ve just about made it to the end of the Medicare Annual Enrollment period. The incessant calls, mailings and TV commercials will soon quiet down… at least until next fall. It’s always a pleasure to meet new seniors as they age into Medicare, and this season we’ve had the privilege of helping hundreds of you navigate and customize your Medicare.

Before the enrollment window closes on December 7th, let’s quickly review a few important points.

If you want to move from one advantage plan to another: Enroll by Dec. 7th

If you want to move from one Part D RX plan to another: Enroll by Dec. 7th.

If you want to move from a Medicare Supplement to Advantage: Enroll by Dec. 7th.

If you want to move from one Supplement to another: There is no deadline.

Further complicating things, seniors who have Advantage plans enter a new enrollment window on January 1st called “Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment.” This is different from the period we’re in now, which is called “Medicare Annual Enrollment Period.” From January 1st – March 31st, seniors enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan can make changes.

You may: Switch to another Advantage plan (maybe you found out your doctor isn’t in network)

You may: Move back to Original Medicare

You may: Move back to Original Medicare and pursue a Supplement (you must medically qualify for a Supplement).

If you move back to Original Medicare, you can apply for a Part D drug plan.

Here are a few of my takeaways from this season:

Advantage plans are pulling back on benefits. Fitness benefits, dental, OTC – all have been scaled back as these companies grapple with the Inflation Reduction Act. Prescription drug plans continue to be volatile due to the recent legislation.

Medicare Supplements are solid as a rock. Supplements are easy to use, there are no network concerns, and they pay the bills. Customer satisfaction is very high on these policies. Keep an eye on your premium as we’re seeing higher increases with ALL companies.

Every time I sit down to write one of these articles, I’m reminded again how confusing Medicare can be. It’s no wonder seniors are often frustrated and overwhelmed this time of year.

I sincerely hope you have a blessed holiday season, and I hope your Medicare isn’t something you’re worried about. If I can help you in any way, I will try. You can always visit us at 2604 Long Prairie Road or call my team at 800-750-2407. God bless.

(Sponsored content)