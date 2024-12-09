Monday, December 9, 2024
Travel with Terri: “Wonder” Holiday Tour with Turtle Creek Chorale, a 40 year Dallas tradition

Terri Guthrie
By Terri Guthrie
Turtle Creek Chorale

What a gift we have right here in North Texas. The Turtle Creek Chorale, an all men’s chorus group, has been serenading DFW audiences for over four decades. They are the most recorded male chorus in the world. If you haven’t seen them perform, here’s your chance at their upcoming DFW Metroplex holiday tour – “WONDER!”

Christmas through the eyes of children, there’s truly nothing like it. As adults, we often find ourselves yearning to recapture that innocent magic. That’s why, for the Turtle Creek Chorale’s annual traditional holiday concert series, they are taking a journey back to the WONDER of childhood Christmases.

Remember the joy of waking up to a blanket of snow and the excitement of a day off from school? Or curling up by the fire to watch the Peanuts gang and their little tree? The Turtle Creek Chorale’s Christmas Concert will transport you back to those cherished memories and so much more. This is a great multi-generational holiday production that everyone is sure to enjoy.

Here’s the TCC holiday schedule:

DECEMBER 10: Meyerson Symphony Center

DECEMBER 13: Broadway Baptist Church Ft. Worth

DECEMBER 17: First United Methodist Church Richardson

So when did this musical group begin? In 1980, 30 men stood on stage and sang at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Now known as Turtle Creek Chorale (TCC), the group has grown to more than 250 dues-paying members who contribute over 100,000 hours annually to rehearsals, performances, and community outreach services. Turtle Creek Chorale has performed not only for Dallas audiences but at Carnegie Hall, in Spain, Germany, the Czech Republic, and even for Queen Elizabeth II.

TCC has provided musical journeys to audiences in Dallas and beyond for over 40 years and annually offers a dynamic mainstage concert series at the Moody Performance Hall and other venues throughout the area.

In its commitment to make the Arts accessible to all, the Chorale has implemented “Pay as You Wish” seating for most of its concerts, allowing patrons to attend at little to no cost.

The TTC has produced 38 albums and two feature-length documentaries in public distribution with one receiving an Emmy Award.

They have performed at two-state, two regional, and three national conventions of the American Choral Directors Association; at the regional convention of the Musical Educator National Conference, and made two appearances at Carnegie Hall.

They held two performances with the U.S. Army Chorus with former First Lady Laura Bush serving as honorary chair.

They sold out concerts in Barcelona, Berlin, and Prague during the 1995 European tour, and held performances before Queen Elizabeth II, Texas governors, and city mayors.

They also collaborated with the Susan G. Komen Foundation to create “Sing for the Cure” with narrations by Dr. Maya Anjelou.

TCC has shared the stage with Liza Minnelli, Joan Rivers, Sandi Patty, Gavin Creel, Jennifer Holliday, Nikki Blonski, Margaret Cho and others.

Awards include the Crystal Hope Award, Peace Center Award, Dallas Observer Best Musical Performance, and 500 Inc. Ken Bryant Visionary Award.

In 2020, the Chorale established its annual Rhapsody Gala headlined first by Idina Menzel, then by Audra McDonald in 2022, Patti Lupone in 2023, and Cyndi Lauper in 2024. The 2025 gala will be held on Saturday, May 17, at the Statler Hotel in Dallas.

The mission of the Turtle Creek Chorale is to Entertain, Educate, Unite, and Inspire.

For more information go to: www.turtlecreekchorale.com

The Medicare Home Stretch
Terri Guthrie
Terri Guthriehttps://travelwithterri.net/
Terri Guthrie is a member of Society of American Travel Writers, Texas Travel Alliance and International Food Wine and Travel Writers Association. Follow Terri on social media at Travel with Terri.

