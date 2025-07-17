Duff’s Jewelry in Flower Mound to move into its own building, replacing former bank

The Duff’s Jewelry in Flower Mound will be moving into the space previously occupied by Regions Bank at the corner of Flower Mound Road and Long Prairie Road.

The Fine Jewelry store will be relocating from its current location at 2550 Cross Timbers Road to 2810 Flower Mound Road.

The new building will provide a bigger space, allow for better security measures and give owner Brandon Alford what he has been looking forward to: a standalone building instead of a shared space.

“Our Keller location is a freestanding location and Brandon has always wanted one here in Flower Mound,” said Chris Chatz, the Flower Mound store manager. “So that building came up and it was perfect timing, so he jumped on it.”

Construction is expected to begin on July 25.

Chatz said they are hoping to be fully moved in to the new building by the fall, around Thanksgiving.

Duff’s Fine Jewelry sells many kinds of jewelry, from watches, engagement rings, necklaces and more. The business also buys jewelry from customers.