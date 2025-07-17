Denton County Commissioner Dianne Edmondson announces bid for re-election

Dianne Edmondson, the County Commissioner for Denton County’s Precinct 4, officially announced on Thursday she will be running for re-election in the March 3, 2026 Republican Primary.

“So many people have encouraged me to seek another term,” she said. “And I really enjoy my work as a Commissioner, so my husband Rob and I decided to run one more time.”

Edmondson has been proud of her work to lower the taxes paid by her constituents.

According to the press release, she authored County policy in 2019 that created a property tax cap for homesteaded homeowners 65 years or older.

In 2020, she helped pass the County’s first homestead exemption, helping Denton County homeowners.

Recently, in June, she sat alongside Governor Greg Abbott and other Republican officials as the Governor signed into law property tax relief bills at Robson Ranch in Denton County.

“I have consistently voted for lower taxes for seven years,” she said.

The release also said Edmondson prides herself on her work in regard to public safety.

After the former Denton County Emergency Services District Fire Chief was arrested and eventually sentenced for embezzlement of firefighter pensions, Edmondson led the re-structuring of the ESD Board to set it back on the right path.

After a death in the eastern part of Denton County occurred because the closest first responder wasn’t notified, rather the developer contracted a different responder for a lower rate, Edmondson helped design the County Fire Protection Plan.

It was designed to serve the unincorporated areas and help get a response from a closer station.

“The policy of using the cheapest, not the closest, first responder must be changed,” said Edmondson.

She also talked about roads, which is a hot-button topic in Denton County. According to the press release, she has helped repair, reconstruct and build hundreds of county road miles, such as Hilltop Road, Crawford Road, Hwy 114, Hwy 377 and the upcoming work on FM 407.

Edmondson said she enjoys giving presentations about road projects and economic developments.

“I enjoy interfacing with our taxpayers and showing them how we are strategically spending their tax dollars,” she said. “For instance, we now have the lowest tax rate in 40 years and are among the very lowest-taxing large counties in Texas.”

To learn more about Commissioner Edmondson and her campaign, visit her website.