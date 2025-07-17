Breaking Ground: Lantana mom reshaping the irrigation industry

There aren’t many days that go by where Talitha Schmidt isn’t driving around town and spotting a yard she and her team have worked on. Maybe it was a sprinkler system riddled with underground issues that now runs flawlessly, or a stretch of freshly laid sod that has finally blended beautifully with the rest of the landscape. Or perhaps she runs into a customer in the grocery store or restaurant, and they tell her how beautiful their lawn is now.

Every time, she pauses—even for just a moment—and thinks to herself, “We did that.”

“When I first started, I remember laying sod by hand and thinking, ‘This is what building a business looks like,’” Talitha recalled with a laugh. “For the first two years, it was all hands-on—literally. That’s what you do when you’re getting something off the ground. You jump in with both feet, get dirty, and learn everything from the ground up.”

Four years have passed since Talitha left her corporate sales role to launch Conserva Irrigation of Northwest Dallas, a woman-owned franchise rooted in smart technology, sustainability, and solving real homeowner problems. Though the Conserva brand was already nationally recognized, Talitha quickly made a name for herself locally—not just for the quality of her work but for reshaping the narrative of what leadership in this industry looks like.

In an industry often led by men, Talitha has built a business on her own terms, grounded in integrity, innovation, and grit. What started as a solo operation now includes multiple trucks, a growing team of licensed irrigation professionals, and a trusted reputation throughout the Flower Mound and Argyle communities.

Yes, there are still customers who do a double-take when a woman shows up to diagnose their sprinkler system.

And yes, there are still outdated questions about whether this is “work for a woman.”

But Talitha meets those moments with quiet confidence and a track record that speaks volumes.

“There was one gentleman who doubted me,” she said. “I finally asked, ‘If I don’t know what I’m doing, why do you keep calling me?’ That kind of thing doesn’t faze me. I’m licensed. I’m experienced. And I’m confident.”

Interestingly, irrigation wasn’t always the plan. A Lewisville High School grad and merchandising major from UNT, Talitha imagined a career in merchandising or corporate buying. She quickly went into sales management and later became a national sales account manager before eventually trading boardrooms for backyards. The pivot to entrepreneurship came from a desire for more—more impact, more flexibility, and the ability to create something meaningful.

“I didn’t set out thinking I’d own an irrigation company,” she said. “But we knew we wanted something service-based, outdoors, and with a strong technology focus. Conserva checked all those boxes, and I knew I could make it work.”

And work it has. While the team still handles basic sprinkler repairs and upgrades, Talitha’s business thrives on solving complex problems—like rerouting irrigation systems after pool installs, diagnosing mysterious leaks, managing water runoff, tackling invasive tree root damage, and blending irrigation with landscaping services through her second brand, Smart Yard.

“When you start digging, what seems simple can turn into a challenge,” Talitha said. “That’s where we shine. We like being the people customers trust to solve what others can’t.”

Talitha doesn’t just lead in business—she leads in life. She’s a mom, a community volunteer, and a tireless advocate for local networking and service. She serves as an ambassador for the Argyle Business Association and is president of the Texas-Lantana chapter of the National Charity League, a mother-daughter service organization dedicated to philanthropy.

A first-generation entrepreneur, Talitha is proud of the path she’s carved—not only for herself but for the women watching her do it.

“It’s been a journey,” she said. “But I wouldn’t trade it. This business has taught me resilience, leadership, and the power of believing in yourself—even when the path looks nothing like what you imagined.”

Contact Conserva Irrigation at 469-299-9500 or visit conservairrigation.com/nw-dallas.

(Sponsored content)