Flower Mound AutoZone construction hits speed bump

Construction on the AutoZone at 2810 Flower Mound Road in Flower Mound has halted while the owner works to find a new general contractor for the project.

The original completion date for the project was set for May of this year, but the work site stands abandoned as of July.

According to the Town of Flower Mound, the company is changing to a new general contractor and the owner of the AutoZone has some more tasks to complete before the new contractor can take over.

The 6,815-square-foot project was supposed to cost $1.4 million. Construction on the building started in January.

In addition, AutoZone is also installing light-duty storage fixtures in the building, which is expected to cost another $61,798 and was expected to finish in April.

There is another AutoZone in Flower Mound at 1441 Justin Road, which was built back in 2019.