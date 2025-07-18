Bartonville Town Update – July 2025

Hello Bartonville!

I hope everyone had a wonderful Fourth of July. Independence Day is always a special opportunity to reflect on the freedoms we enjoy and the strong sense of community that makes Bartonville such a great place to call home. As we move through the rest of the month, I’d like to share a few updates from Town Hall and highlight some important developments around town.

If you drove through the corner of Jeter and McMakin around the Fourth of July—or Memorial Day—you likely noticed the beautiful display of American flags lining the intersection. This thoughtful gesture, coordinated by our Special Events Committee, is part of a new effort to honor and recognize national holidays with a visible show of patriotism. What began on Memorial Day has now grown into a tradition that reflects the pride we have in our country and community. It’s a small but meaningful reminder of the freedoms we enjoy and the many sacrifices made to protect them. I want to extend my sincere thanks to the committee for their time and dedication in helping bring this display to life.

Construction is now underway on E. Jeter Phase II, part of the Town’s ongoing commitment to improving Bartonville’s roads and infrastructure. This phase continues our three-part reconstruction project and extends 1,600 feet west from the end of Phase I near the log cabin. It includes the use of geogrid technology to reinforce and stabilize the asphalt, resulting in a longer-lasting roadway and a smoother drive for residents. We appreciate your patience during this time and apologize for any inconvenience the construction may cause. Your understanding helps us move forward with these much-needed improvements to our town’s infrastructure.

We’d like to thank residents for their continued efforts in helping keep Bartonville clean, safe and well-maintained. Regularly mowing bar ditches, clearing blockages to support proper drainage and trimming low-hanging branches over the roadway and signage areas are all small actions that make a big difference. While the Town began trimming limbs that pose safety concerns on June 6 and will continue as needed, we encourage everyone to stay proactive in caring for their properties and the surrounding right-of-way. These shared efforts help reduce the need for additional services and expenses, all while supporting the appearance and safety of our community. We appreciate your partnership in this ongoing work.

The Town Council is continuing its work on the budget for the upcoming fiscal year, which begins October 1. This process plays a vital role in shaping our priorities and ensuring that resources are allocated in a way that reflects the needs and values of our community. From public safety and infrastructure to community services and long-term planning, each component of the budget is carefully reviewed with a focus on transparency and fiscal responsibility. Your input remains an important part of this process, and we encourage residents to stay engaged as discussions move forward.

We’re pleased to announce that all three of the Town’s newly-acquired white-marked police patrol vehicles are now officially in service. These additions not only enhance the visibility and presence of our officers in the community but also reflect our commitment to modernizing public safety resources. The new units are equipped with updated safety technology, enhanced emergency lighting and upgraded communication systems assuring our officers are better prepared to respond swiftly and effectively. The transition to white-marked units also provides a higher visibility, professional look that aligns with the department’s rebranding and improves recognition throughout the community. We thank the Town Council for supporting this investment in public safety and for continuing to prioritize the tools and resources our officers need to protect and serve Bartonville.

The Town Council is committed to responsible financial stewardship and continues to maintain one of the lowest property tax rates in the state—currently set at just $0.1736 per $100 of assessed value.

Development Update:

Deer Hollow – 14 residential lots (5-acre subdivision behind Hat Creek)

Eagle Ridge – 33 residential lots (2-acre subdivision across FM 407 from Tractor Supply)

Hudson Hills – 33 residential lots (2-acre subdivision behind Marty B’s)

Trifecta Estates – 8 residential lots (2-acre subdivision off McMakin)

Knight’s Landing – 15 residential lots (6-acre subdivision, 600 block of E Jeter)

Stay Connected

Don’t miss any important updates, meeting announcements or community news. Visit our website at townofbartonville.com and sign up for notifications by clicking on “Notify Me.”

Thank you for your continued support and for helping make Bartonville a place we’re all proud to call home.