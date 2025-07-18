Shops at Highland Village to host picnic event at its Backyard venue

The Shops at Highland Village will offer an evening of free fun on Thursday with its Backyard Bash that includes live music, a petting zoo and other outdoor experiences.

It will start at 6 p.m. and last until 9 p.m.

A face painting station, a Learning Express pop-up shop, balloon art and seasonal food samples from Whole Foods Market will also be available at the event.

Complementary picnic blankets will be provided, but only while supplies last. Guests are free to bring their own blankets, as well.

In addition, during the event, Communities in Schools North Texas will be collecting school supplies as part of a back-to-school initiative.

Any guest that donates a new backpack will receive a $5 Learning Express gift card. Learning Express will also be accepting additional donations from July 21 until August 28.

Click here to read more about recent news involving The Shops at Highland Village. Recently, The Shops announced a list of new businesses.