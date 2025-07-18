Friday, July 18, 2025
Shops at Highland Village to host picnic event at its Backyard venue

By Micah Pearce
A group of shoppers enjoying the Backyard at The Shops at Highland Village. (Photo courtesy of The Shops at HV)

The Shops at Highland Village will offer an evening of free fun on Thursday with its Backyard Bash that includes live music, a petting zoo and other outdoor experiences.

It will start at 6 p.m. and last until 9 p.m.

A face painting station, a Learning Express pop-up shop, balloon art and seasonal food samples from Whole Foods Market will also be available at the event.

Complementary picnic blankets will be provided, but only while supplies last. Guests are free to bring their own blankets, as well.

In addition, during the event, Communities in Schools North Texas will be collecting school supplies as part of a back-to-school initiative.

Any guest that donates a new backpack will receive a $5 Learning Express gift card. Learning Express will also be accepting additional donations from July 21 until August 28.

Micah Pearce is a Digital Reporter for The Cross Timbers Gazette. Contact him at 940-‪268-3505‬ or at [email protected].

