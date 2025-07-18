Local Back to School Fairs help kids prepare to return to the classroom

Back to School Fairs across southern Denton County will help prepare students for the upcoming school year by providing school supplies, sometimes at a discounted rate or no cost.

In her weekly newsletter, Denton County Precinct 3 Commissioner Bobbie Mitchell explained how important back to school fairs are for students in the community.

“I hope each child will be adequately prepared with all their necessary supplies as they walk through the doors of the new school year next month,” said Mitchell. “I’m grateful for the many hands that come together to ensure students and teachers are ready when the doors open for a new school year. May this be the best school year yet.”

Lewisville ISD

Lewisville ISD’s Back to School Fair is an annual event that provides thousands of LISD students with free backpacks, supplies and resources to start the school year.

This year, the event will be held on July 29at Hendrick Middle School from 4-8 p.m. Registration for the event closes on Sunday.

“One of the best things about this community and what sets us apart is how people and organizations rally around our students and families,” said Monya Crow, the executive director of counseling and social work services. “The Back-to-School Fair is a tremendous example of this unwavering support. The hard work of each and every partner, organization and our LISD employees made this event a success.”

Last year, families who attended were greeted by LISD volunteers as they made their way through Lewisville High School.

According to LISD.com, past events allowed families to complete Skyward back-to-school forms, receive vision tests and any necessary immunizations, complete physicals and, of course, receive a brand new backpack full of school supplies.

“In our district we believe that education is the shared responsibility of students, staff and our community,” said the district in a statement about the fair. “We are so grateful to the LISD staff members, volunteers and sponsors from around the community who took on this responsibility, ensuring that all of our students start the school year off strong.”

Northwest ISD

Northwest ISD’s Back to School Fair will return on Saturday, July 26. Donations backpacks for the event can be dropped off until Thursday, July 24.

The goal for the district this year is to collect 800 backpacks that will be distributed at the Back to School Fair.

Donations can also be bought/made through NISD’s Amazon Wishlist. In-person donations should be dropped off at the temporary Northwest ISD administration building, 2001 Texan Drive, Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The district is also asking for volunteersto help before, during and after the Back-to-School Fair. Multiple shifts are available to fit different schedules and interests. Volunteers can sign up here.

For more information on the event, visit Northwest ISD’s website.

A Stuff the Bus event is also going on at Tanger Outlets in north Fort Worth, which takes donations to provide school supplies for Northwest ISD until August 10.

The United Way of Denton County will also help with the Stuff the Bus event on Friday, August 1 and Saturday, August 2. It will last from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on both days.