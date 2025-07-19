Denton’s aviation program gives teens a runway to the future

You’d think that after 35 years in the aviation industry, someone as accomplished and well-respected as Mark Lange would have his pilot’s license by now. And he absolutely could have—he started and stopped the process more times than he cares to admit.

But in the end, he’s always found more joy in fixing planes than flying them.

“I consider my career a gift,” said Lange, a systems engineer for Boeing who lives in Argyle. “I’ve seen the world a few times over—the Middle East twice, Latin and Central America; all the way up to the North Pole. Planes break everywhere, and I get to fix them. The running joke is that if you see me walking toward a plane, you probably don’t want to fly yet. If you see me walking away smiling, it’s good to go.”

Lange says that’s the beauty of the aviation industry. It’s not a one-size-fits-all path. Sure, there’s a lot of excitement that comes with flying a plane, but just as many people go on to have successful and passion-filled careers as mechanics, air traffic controllers, flight attendants, airport management and operations personnel, and even instructors. The possibilities are limitless, and that’s the message Lange and his team of volunteers are now passing on to the next generation with a new Aviation Exploring program in Denton.

Now in its second year, the Aviation Exploring program aims to inspire and educate young people aged 14 to 20 who want to learn more about the world of aviation and their possible future role in the industry. Participants gain practical knowledge through interactive activities and excursions, such as flight simulator lessons, while also developing critical thinking, teamwork, and leadership skills.

By engaging with mentors and industry experts across all disciplines, students build valuable networks and gain inspiration from professionals who share their passion for the field. Most Aviation Explorer posts—Lang is the lead advisor for Post 7002—take visits to airports, flight lines, manufacturing plants, local universities, flight museums, and traffic control towers.

They are also provided opportunities to participate in national events and regional training sessions.

The program represents a budding partnership between Denton Enterprise Airport, Learning for Life, and Scouting America.

“We hosted our first open house last July and August, and to be perfectly honest, I was worried that not enough people would show up. We ended up having two nights of standing-room-only events,” Lange said. “It was exciting, and the turnout clearly demonstrated a need. We’ve been facing a shortfall of pilots, mechanics, and airport support for the last few years, which is why I’ve been campaigning to initiate something like this. I wish I had something like this available to me when I was growing up, and now that we do, the more we can give these kids, the better off everyone will be. It’s a wonderful opportunity.”

Denton Enterprise Airport Director Ryan Adams agreed, citing his overall excitement in a press release last July.

“We are thrilled to build the region’s first Aviation Exploring program at Denton Enterprise Airport. This program not only allows high school students to explore exciting aviation careers but also develops their leadership skills and potential. We believe this program will significantly impact our community and inspire the next generation of aviation professionals.”

So far, so good. Thirty-two students applied for the inaugural session last August, which shed light on the educational requirements for an aviation career and provided advice on the steps needed to prepare and position oneself for a successful career in the field.

There are still 12 to 15 students registered for Year 2, and participants are coming from all over the Metroplex.

The best part about the Aviation Explorer program is that it is an affordable option. Annual program participation is $50. Individual programs may request an additional program fee, which will be determined by the local Explorer post or club.

“We want to give kids the chance to find their passion and grow in that field,” Lange said. “Many may want to be a pilot, but others may have aspirations to join the military, be a mechanic, or dabble in flight communications and flight profiles. It’s a great opportunity.”

For more information on the Aviation Exploring program, please visit www.exploring.org/aviation/ or email [email protected].