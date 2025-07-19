All Smiles: Dr. Chelsea Wehr builds on beloved pediatric dental practice

Dr. Chelsea Wehr will not hesitate to politely challenge the long-held belief that children dislike going to the dentist. Sure, those hesitations may have been true when most of their parents were growing up. After all, the proverbial dental chair experience used to be a source of fear and anxiety—even if the dentist they were seeing was inviting and highly skilled at their craft. But walk into Dr. Wehr’s Pediatric Dentistry of Flower Mound office today, and your family will witness a completely different scene: laughter, bright smiles at every turn, and kids racing through the front door to hug their favorite dentist faster than their parents can keep up.

If there is a dental challenge these days, it’s getting those same kids to leave after their appointment is over.

“Coming here is unlike any experience I had at the dentist growing up,” Wehr said with a laugh. “For me, it’s painless, happy dentistry. We keep kids happy and entertained, and then there’s a small section of time where they get their teeth checked and cleaned. The bottom line is that the adage that kids don’t like coming to the dentist isn’t true. They want to be here. It’s an exciting time.”

It’s been nearly a whole year since Wehr, a Texas native who has lived in Flower Mound with her husband, Jordan, and three kids for four years, purchased Debra C. Duffy’s pediatric practice and renamed it Pediatric Dentistry of Flower Mound. Dr. Duffy was a constant presence in Denton County, having compassionately cared for and advocated for children’s oral health for 30 years before handing the “toothbrush” to her then-associate, Dr. Wehr. And in many ways, Dr. Wehr has kept the magical experience intact.

There’s still the giant kids’ slide and movie theater in the waiting room.

The game room, equipped with iPads, Nintendo Switch, and more, remains in place.

Above every dentist chair in the back, a TV on the ceiling is connected to Netflix. Essentially, it’s as if Dr. Wehr and her amazing staff have kept everything a child would want to see, feel, and experience at the dentist’s office and put it all under one roof.

Of course, all the fun and games are just the beginning.

Behind the bright colors, playful atmosphere, and contagious laughter is a dedicated team focused on delivering top-tier pediatric dental care. Dr. Wehr brings her gentle touch to address any dental need a child may have, from routine checkups and teeth cleanings to fillings, mouthguards, early orthodontics, biopsies, tongue and lip frenectomies, teeth whitening, and more. She sees children as early as their first birthday through their first year of college. She and her staff also care for a sizable population of adults with special needs, whom they look forward to treating every day.

At the center of it all is Dr. Wehr. Her goal as a dentist is to create a friendly and fun environment where children and parents feel empowered in their dental health. She earned her Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston in 2019. Following dental school, she pursued advanced training through a pediatric residency at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, graduating in 2021.

She earned a Master of Science degree with an emphasis on treating infants and adolescents born with cleft lip and palate. During her residency, she served as chief resident and was honored with the Peabody Award for most outstanding resident.

Dr. Wehr is a dedicated member of several professional organizations, including the American Dental Association, the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, and the Texas Dental Association.

“I’ve been here for four years, but this past year of owning the practice has been nothing short of amazing,” Dr. Wehr said. “I am a mom of three, and when I was planning what I wanted to change, everything was centered around what I’d want as a mom and what I felt like other parents would want to see, too. At the heart of that is an increase in technology. We offer online scheduling, which allows parents to view all available times and compare them to their busy schedules. We also have an all-tissue laser, which aids us in traditional procedures such as lip and tongue tie releases, as well as biopsies. But it also helps with fillings. This means no shots, less pain, lower sedation rates, and the ability to be more efficient in what we do.”

She added, “Scheduling also looks different at our practice. We purposely keep our schedules lighter so that kids and their parents don’t feel rushed in and out. I want to talk to every child and parent, and I want to ensure that everyone gets my time.”

With an approach like that, why wouldn’t you want to bring your child to Pediatric Dentistry of Flower Mound? From the moment you walk in, you will find a warm, friendly atmosphere designed with kids in mind. Dr. Wehr and her team believe in nurturing healthy habits and beautiful smiles that last a lifetime. Let them make your child’s dental visit a delightful adventure!

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit pdofm.com.

(Sponsored content written by Steve Gamel)