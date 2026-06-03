McDonald’s plans for new restaurant in Justin

Justin residents will soon have a place in town to get a Happy Meal, a Big Mac or a side of crispy fries.

McDonald’s submitted plans to open a new restaurant at the southwest corner of FM 156 and John Wiley Road.

Justin Crossing is the development that landed Justin’s first major grocer, a Neighborhood Walmart.

According to a filing with the state, McDonald’s plans to start $1.5 million worth of construction in January 2027.

The work, which includes constructing a new restaurant, is expected to be completed at the beginning of July 2027.

It will be the newest addition to a string of McDonald’s within Justin and the surrounding area.

Another is located along Hwy 114 at the intersection of the highway and Roaring River Road/Wolff Crossing, just west of Northwest ISD Stadium.

The iconic fast-food burger chain also has a location further east at the intersection of Hwy 114 and I-35W, as well as further north at Harvest Town Center.