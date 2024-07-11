McDonald’s now open in Harvest

Residents of Argyle and Northlake don’t have to go very far to get their next Big Mac.

A new McDonald’s restaurant opened late last month at Harvest Town Center, the future home of a Tom Thumb grocery store, Chick-Fil-A restaurant, Chase bank and much more on the northwest corner of FM 407 and I-35W.

The first business to open at Harvest Town Center, the brand new McDonald’s at 1226 FM 407 has a double drive-thru lane, curbside pickup and a small dining room. Drive-thru hours are 5 a.m. to midnight daily, and dining room hours are 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. You can download the McDonald’s app to get coupons and to place an order for pickup or delivery.