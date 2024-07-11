Thursday, July 11, 2024
Aging in Style with Lori Williams: Why you need a senior placement professional

Lori Williams is dedicated to helping find the right senior housing for you or your loved ones. (Photo by Lynn Seeden/Seeden Photography)

You may be wondering, “Why would I ever need a senior placement professional? I’m never leaving my house.” An older gentleman recently asked me what I did for a living, and this was his response.

The truth is, I agree with him!

I want to stay at home as long as possible. I’m the primary caregiver for my husband who’s disabled, and I hope that I will always be able to care for him at home. However, there may come a point where it’s no longer safe or financially possible to stay at home.

So…what does a senior placement specialist do?

Contrary to popular opinion, we do MUCH more than just refer you to senior housing communities. A reputable, local specialist will work with you to create a plan to ensure your current living situation is safe. This may include fall prevention and safety tips, connecting you with services that can install grab bars, ramps, etc. They can also provide you with other resources, such as: meal delivery services, transportation options, in-home caregivers, Medicare specialists, elder law attorneys, realtors, hospice and more.

Next, your senior placement specialist will create a plan for your future needs. It’s important to know what housing options are in your area that fit your lifestyle, budget, potential care needs and geographic preference. My team and I personally visit every community we work with. We only refer the ones that we would move our own loved ones into.

Ready to schedule your free consultation? Call 214-783-1222 or visit www.loriwilliams-seniorservices.com.

Lori Williams is a Flower Mound resident and Certified Senior Advisor (CSA) with over 17 years of senior living experience. She is an award-winning business owner, 5x voted Best of Denton County for Senior Placement Services, Author and the host of the podcast, “Aging in Style.”

(Sponsored content)

