Homegrown Success Story: Bosserhouse Blooms blossoms in Argyle

Brandi Bosserman had a real problem on her hands. Granted, it was a good problem to have—but a problem nonetheless, as an impromptu line of eager customers stretched from her kitchen counter all the way out the door of her home one Friday afternoon.

For weeks, Bosserman had practically begged people to buy her flowers at a farmers market a few miles up the road. She’d set up a table each weekend without fail, artfully arrange her homegrown blooms, put a welcoming smile on her face, and wait.

And wait.

Sales were so slow that she often gave away her pretty bouquets to businesses on her way home—just so they wouldn’t go to waste.

But on that one Friday afternoon four years ago, she couldn’t sell them fast enough.

“I called my girlfriends and said, ‘You’ve got to come help. I’ve got people coming; it’s insane over here,'” Bosserman said with a laugh.

Frustrated at the lack of sales from the farmers market, she’d posted on Facebook that she had leftover fresh market bouquets for anyone interested in buying them. That one post set off a frenzy among local flower lovers.

“I ran back out to the field and cut more because there were so many people.” said Bosserman. “I still have some of those first customers that came that day.”

As wild an afternoon as that was, it was exactly the spark she needed. Entering her fourth growing season, Bosserman hasn’t slowed down since. In fact, her business—Bosserhouse Blooms in Argyle—is busy year-round and has become the go-to local provider of distinctive and stunning farm-to-table flower arrangements that make any special moment or occasion unforgettable.

In Bosserman’s words, she grows happiness. Every bloom is planted, nurtured, harvested and designed by Bosserman herself on her family’s small flower farm off Old Justin Road—often just hours before they end up in the outstretched hands of customers who appreciate the care, creativity and beauty in every bouquet. Even the flower farm itself is Bosserman’s creation. When she and her husband, Paul, moved from Aubrey to Argyle in 2021, there was an unused quarter of an acre section of grass next to their home. Within months—and hundreds of hours of watching DIY YouTube videos—Brandi transformed it into her own floral paradise.

In December, they added a 2,200 square-foot greenhouse.

“My passion is local flowers because they last longer, often as long as 10 to 12 days. And during the high season, our entire front room will be full of buckets and flowers. It’s funny because I can quickly take over the kitchen, the dining room and the yard. I also have an office and a studio room—everything is full of beautiful flowers,” Bosserman said. “I didn’t want to take the easy path and just open a flower shop. There was something special about growing them. I’m a flower farmer first, then a florist.”

But it doesn’t stop there. Bosserhouse Blooms is the perfect floral arrangement partner for your next wedding, party, shower or holiday. Bosserman also routinely offers workshops for flower-growing enthusiasts. And for those who crave a constant supply of fresh market bouquets, Bosserhouse Blooms has six-week subscription services.

Clients can set it up for weekly or bi-weekly deliveries, which are made every Tuesday and Wednesday. Pickups are on Fridays.

“I genuinely love what I do,” Bosserman said. “I’m even trying something new this year called Petals on the Porch, where I’ll put any extra stems we have available out on my porch for people to scan, pay and take whatever they want.”

Being surrounded by beautiful flower arrangements is nothing new for Bosserman. She and Paul have been together since they were 17. They grew up in the Pacific Northwest and he has religiously bought her flowers every week for the past 37 years. Her father also always made sure his daughter had flowers—right up until the day before he passed away from cancer in 2020.

Ironically, the thought of being a flower grower and florist one day didn’t cross her mind for many years. Bosserman spent 13 years in education, including a lengthy stint as a middle school history teacher for Lewisville ISD.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, which also coincided with her dad’s cancer treatments, she realized it was time for a change.

“I didn’t have a plan, but I found myself watching YouTube videos about being a flower grower. I realized, ‘Hey, I can do this,'” she said with a laugh. “I taught for one more year after that, and in the meantime, I was learning all I could about flowers.”

In flower growing, there is a very detailed science behind every decision that’s made. Bosserman soaked it all in like a sponge and isn’t afraid to try new things each season. Listening to her talk about her thriving business and her deeply personal connections with her customers, it’s clear that Bosserman’s new life is about so much more than just flowers. It’s about comfort, joy, memory, meaning and being surrounded by beautiful flowers.

“We cover every event in life, from joyous to sad moments,” she said. “There is a personal touch with everything I do and I genuinely love sharing those moments with my customers.”

“It’s an honor to be part of their lives.”

Visit Bosserhouse Blooms at bosserhouseblooms.com and on Facebook and Instagram (@Bosserhouseblooms) to learn more about their featured flowers, special events, workshops and subscriptions. Or better yet, stop by. Just make sure to call ahead at 509-554-9215 to see if someone is on-site.