Kimzey’s Coffee Shop in Argyle to close after 8 years of serving community

Kimzey’s Coffee Shop, the whimsical local café at Hwy 377 and FM 407 in Argyle, is set to close its doors on May 17, after eight years of business.

The operator shared that the building they are leasing has been sold, prompting the unexpected closure.

“It was a bit of a surprise, but we met with the new owners and it was very amicable,” said Kimzey’s owner Matt Fisher.

“The new owners wanted to bring their concept to Argyle,” Fisher said. “They have a great vision and know how special the building is and have every intention of keeping that going. They live in Argyle and are excited to serve their community.”

He did not disclose the name of the new owners or the type of café that is coming in.

Fisher added that the change was not for a lack of business, saying the coffee shop had “record sales month over month lately.”

Since opening on March 6, 2017, Kimzey’s became a community gathering place known for its storybook-like building, warm atmosphere, and strong ties with the town’s residents. In a heartfelt letter posted on Facebook, the Kimzey’s team thanked the Argyle community for years of support, laughter, and shared memories.

“These past 8 years have been truly a dream,” the letter read. “Thank you for welcoming us into your town, supporting us, making us laugh, and loving us. It has been our joy to connect with you, provide a space for you to connect with each other. ”

The owners encouraged customers to stop by during their final two weeks to reminisce, share memories, and celebrate the journey together.

The shop’s message ended with a fitting tribute to its mission: “We really do dream of a world brought together by a good cup of coffee, a kind community, and whimsical imagination… we hope we did that for you, for you did that for us.”