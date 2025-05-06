Northwest ISD names new principal of Northwest High School

On Monday, Northwest ISD announced the hiring of Dr. Daryl Porter as the new principal at Northwest High School.

He will begin his new role at the conclusion of the 2024-25 school year.

“I look forward to getting to know the Northwest Texan community and continuing to build on its engaging culture while also focusing on high-quality academics and CTE programs to prepares students for their next chapters in life,” said Dr. Porter. “With Northwest High School’s expansion and renovations slated for completion this summer, I know great opportunities lie ahead for our students, teachers and communities.”

Dr. Porter brings a decade of school and district experience, most recently having served as the principal at Brewer High School in White Settlement ISD for the last three years.

Before that, he worked as the district’s director of career and technical education. Dr. Porter worked at Crowley ISD prior to White Settlement as an assistant principal, principal and coordinator of district CTE programs.

The NISD press release said Dr. Porter has had proven success in the district’s he has served, increasing the state accountability score and testing ratings.

Dr. Porter served as a teacher before his time in administrations. He worked in Birdville ISD, Fort Worth ISD, Hutto ISD and Medina Valley ISD, bringing 17 total years of experience in public education.

Dr. Porter earned his doctorate in educational leadership from Tarleton State University, his master’s degree from Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary and his bachelor’s degree from Southwest Baptist University. He has also been awarded by the Texas Educators Association and the Texas Association of School Administrators.