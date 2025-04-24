How were southern Denton County schools graded by the TEA?

The Texas Education Agency accountability ratings from 2023 were recently released after two years of legal challenges. Here is how Argyle ISD, Lewisville ISD and Northwest ISD were graded.

Argyle ISD: A

Argyle ISD received a 91 grade out of a possible 100.

Within the district, Argyle High School, Argyle Middle School, Argyle Elementary and Argyle South Elementary all earned ‘A’ grades.

Hilltop Elementary earned a ‘B’ grade with a rating of 88.

Lewisville ISD: B

Lewisville ISD earned a rating of 80 out of 100.

Within the district, Flower Mound High School and Marcus High School earned ‘A’ grades while Hebron and The Colony earned ‘B’ grades. Lewisville High School earned a ‘D’ grade.

In December, the LISD board voted to close five elementary schools due to budgetary issues.

B.B Owen and Creekside earned a ‘C’ grade, Garden Ridge and Highland Village earned an ‘A’ and the STEM Academy at Polser earned a ‘B’ grade.

Degan Elementary, Lakeland Elementary, Mill Street Elementary and Southridge Elementary all earned ‘F’ grades.

For a full list of LISD schools and their ratings, click here.

Northwest ISD: B

Northwest ISD earned a rating of 82 out of 100.

Within the district, Byron Nelson High School and James M. Steele Early College High School both earned ‘A’ grades. Northwest High School and V.R. Eaton High School both earned ‘C’ grades.

Prairie View Elementary was the only school in the district to rate below a C, earning an ‘F.’

For a full list of NISD schools and their ratings, click here.

Denton ISD: C

Denton ISD earned a rating of 78 out of 100.

Within the district, Fred Moore and Guyer High School both earned an ‘A’ grade, Ray Braswell earned a ‘B’ grade and Denton High School and Denton Ryan High School both earned ‘C’ grades.

In Lantana, Blanton Elementary, Dorothy P Adkins Elementary, E.P. Rayzor Elementary and Harpool Middle School all earned ‘A’ grades.

Ginnings Elementary was the only school to earn an ‘F’ grade, but eight other schools in the district earned ‘D’ ratings.

For a full list of DISD schools and their ratings, click here.

The Texas Education Agency grades Texas public schools every year on what students are learning in each grade and whether or not they are ready for the next grade. It also shows how well a school prepares their students for success after high school in college, the workforce, or the military, according to its website.

The TEA website said the 2024 accountability reports cannot be shared publicly because of a different, ongoing lawsuit than the one that prevented the release of the 2023 ratings.

School performance ratings from the 2024-25 school year are scheduled to be issued in August.