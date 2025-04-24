Police investigating reported threat at Lewisville High School

The Lewisville Police Department is investigating a potential threat reported at Lewisville High School’s Main Campus on Main Street, prompting increased police presence but no disruption to normal school operations, police said.

According to a statement from the department, officers were dispatched to the school “out of an abundance of caution,” and additional patrols have been placed on campus to ensure the safety of students and staff while the report is investigated.

Authorities emphasized that there is no immediate danger and the school remains fully operational. Officials are working closely with Lewisville ISD administrators to assess the situation and determine whether any further action is necessary.

“We understand the concern this may cause and appreciate your patience and support,” the department said on social media. “Please refrain from spreading unverified information and check official channels for updates.”

Anyone with information related to the investigation is encouraged to contact the Lewisville Police Department at 972-219-3600.

Check back for updates.